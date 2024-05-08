Dear little blue tit

This was a photo I took some time ago but I do have blue tits nesting in another nest box. I also have 2 robin nests - one in the nest box on the back garage and one pair nesting on top of a box in the ivy growing on the side of the house. Also I have great tits nesting under the eaves of the house at the front of the house. I suspect they are all nesting round here because I have lots of different feeders containing something for everyone as well as food on the bird table I put out each day. I also provided them with nesting wool.



