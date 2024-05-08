Previous
Dear little blue tit by rosiekind
Dear little blue tit

This was a photo I took some time ago but I do have blue tits nesting in another nest box. I also have 2 robin nests - one in the nest box on the back garage and one pair nesting on top of a box in the ivy growing on the side of the house. Also I have great tits nesting under the eaves of the house at the front of the house. I suspect they are all nesting round here because I have lots of different feeders containing something for everyone as well as food on the bird table I put out each day. I also provided them with nesting wool.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Judith Johnson ace
Brilliant - yes I have them nesting in my garden this year!
May 8th, 2024  
