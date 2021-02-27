DAKOTA fly past

I couldn't believe how low this plane was when it flew over the village. It was being flown over Bedford where the late Capt. Sir Tom Moore's funeral was being held. I think most people across the world have heard of him. The loveliest man who walked 100 laps of his garden at the age of 100 years old. He raised over £33,000,000 for NHS Charities. Soldiers from his old regiment the Yorkshires fired a volley of shots as well as having this old World War 2 plane fly past. His daughters and grandchildren are all so proud of him and we all are. He gave hope to so many people when the first Covid lockdown began. What a truly inspirational man! It brought tears to my eyes when I saw part of the ceremony on TV. We all know that he has gone straight to heaven. Thank you Capt. Sir Tom.



