I wonder whether he was thinking of watering the garden
I wonder whether he was thinking of watering the garden

Squizzer looked so funny walking over the watering can so I wondered whether he knew how to water the garden with it.

Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Rosie Kind

I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
