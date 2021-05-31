Sign up
Photo 3485
I wonder whether he was thinking of watering the garden
Squizzer looked so funny walking over the watering can so I wondered whether he knew how to water the garden with it.
Thank you for getting yesterday's photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always much appreciated.
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
3
365
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st May 2021 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
watering-can
,
squizzer
