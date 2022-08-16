Previous
Beautiful robin by rosiekind
Photo 3927

Beautiful robin

I went up to RSPB Sandy this morning as I thought it would be nice walking through the trees and a bit cooler. I saw this robin who posed rather nicely for me so thought I would post this.

At the moment we are experiencing a thunder storm and it's so refreshing to hear the rain pouring from the sky. I didn't think I would be so excited to know that it was raining LOL

Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Awesome composition
August 16th, 2022  
