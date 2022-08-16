Beautiful robin

I went up to RSPB Sandy this morning as I thought it would be nice walking through the trees and a bit cooler. I saw this robin who posed rather nicely for me so thought I would post this.



At the moment we are experiencing a thunder storm and it's so refreshing to hear the rain pouring from the sky. I didn't think I would be so excited to know that it was raining LOL



Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.