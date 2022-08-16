Sign up
Photo 3927
Beautiful robin
I went up to RSPB Sandy this morning as I thought it would be nice walking through the trees and a bit cooler. I saw this robin who posed rather nicely for me so thought I would post this.
At the moment we are experiencing a thunder storm and it's so refreshing to hear the rain pouring from the sky. I didn't think I would be so excited to know that it was raining LOL
Thank you for getting both of yesterday's photos on PP. It is always very much appreciated.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
365
NIKON Z 6_2
16th August 2022 11:53am
bird
robin
rspb-sandy
Kate
Awesome composition
August 16th, 2022
