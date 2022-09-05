Enjoying the blackberries

I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy today and it was lovely after the storm we had last night - so refreshing. Anyway, I saw this lovely little blue tit feasting on blackberries. I liked this shot particularly as the bird has a bit of berry in his beak.

There are so many about so the birds must be enjoying them every day. I haven't seen a blackbird in the garden but I do have lots of blue tits, etc.



Thank you for getting yesterday's hibiscus on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.