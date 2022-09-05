Previous
Enjoying the blackberries by rosiekind
Enjoying the blackberries

I went for a walk up at RSPB Sandy today and it was lovely after the storm we had last night - so refreshing. Anyway, I saw this lovely little blue tit feasting on blackberries. I liked this shot particularly as the bird has a bit of berry in his beak.
There are so many about so the birds must be enjoying them every day. I haven't seen a blackbird in the garden but I do have lots of blue tits, etc.

Thank you for getting yesterday's hibiscus on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
Rosie Kind

Louise & Ken
My goodness! I was so fixated on those gorgeous berries, I didn't even see the bird until I read the caption!!! I hope you got some for yourself!
September 5th, 2022  
Junko Y
Aw, such a sweet image!
September 5th, 2022  
