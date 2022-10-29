Previous
At last - a blackbird in my garden by rosiekind
Photo 4000

At last - a blackbird in my garden

I forgot to post a photo yesterday even though I had seen this blackbird in the garden. I must be getting daft!!! Never mind, I thought I would post it late anyway.

Thank you for getting Squizzer on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
29th October 2022

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details

