Photo 4358
Hello Puss
I didn't see much when I went for a walk along Wood Lane this morning but I saw this cat that often appears when I am walking.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
wood-lane
bkb in the city
Great capture
October 22nd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Out for his morning stroll !
October 22nd, 2023
