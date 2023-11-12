Sign up
Previous
Photo 4379
He's come for the mealworms
Usually starlings stick together but this chap always seems to be on his own. I had just filled the mealworms up and when I got back into the kitchen, there he was!
Thank you for getting the wood pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
,
mealworms
