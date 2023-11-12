Previous
He's come for the mealworms by rosiekind
Photo 4379

He's come for the mealworms

Usually starlings stick together but this chap always seems to be on his own. I had just filled the mealworms up and when I got back into the kitchen, there he was!

Thank you for getting the wood pigeon on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise