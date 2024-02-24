Sign up
Previous
Photo 4481
Kissing
I can't help noticing that the birds are much in love at the moment. Perhaps it's because we have recently had Valentines Day.
Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
24th February 2024 1:57pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
kissing
,
pigeons
,
valentine
Sue Cooper
ace
So sweet.
February 24th, 2024
