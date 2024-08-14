Previous
Greenfinch at RSPB by rosiekind
Photo 4651

Greenfinch at RSPB

The first little bird I photographed this afternoon was this lovely greenfinch. He just looked so lovely and I was delighted to see him.

Thank you for getting yesterday's robin on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

carol white ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
August 14th, 2024  
