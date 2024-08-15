Previous
Flitterby by rosiekind
Photo 4652

Flitterby

I can’t remember what type of butterfly this is and I am too tired to get up and find my butterfly book. This is also not one I have taken today but never mind.

Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
1274% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter ace
Looks like a Comma butterfly to me Rosie well spotted :)
August 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise