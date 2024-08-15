Sign up
Previous
Photo 4652
Flitterby
I can’t remember what type of butterfly this is and I am too tired to get up and find my butterfly book. This is also not one I have taken today but never mind.
Thank you for getting both of yesterday’s photos on PP and for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10874
photos
148
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
26th July 2024 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
Peter
ace
Looks like a Comma butterfly to me Rosie well spotted :)
August 15th, 2024
