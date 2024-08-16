Previous
Little great tit by rosiekind
Photo 4653

Little great tit

Another visit to RSPB Sandy where I saw this lovely great tit. It was nice sitting in the shade!

Thank you for all your kind comments and Favs. It is always very much appreciated.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
