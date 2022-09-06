Previous
Next
Right place right time by rrt
Photo 493

Right place right time

Sunset, geese
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Richard R Tuckey

@rrt
I live with my wife right near the St. Lawerence River. That is way upstate New York. The U.S.-Canadian boarder runs through the river. I...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard R Tuckey
Haven't posted anything in a long long time trying to get back into it

September 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise