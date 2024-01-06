Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 497
shattered glass
This was for a contest a few years ago. Manual setting on film camera, not a one frame clip from a video.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard R Tuckey
@rrt
I live with my wife right near the St. Lawerence River. That is way upstate New York. The U.S.-Canadian boarder runs through the river. I...
497
photos
5
followers
7
following
136% complete
View this month »
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
497
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX100 IS
Taken
20th November 2010 11:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lightbulb
,
smash
,
hammer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close