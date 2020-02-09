Previous
The Ceramic Staircase by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1039

The Ceramic Staircase

This is a wide angle shot of the Ceramic Staircase at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Designed by Francis Wollaston Moody from V&A's design studio, and built between 1865 and 1871, the staircase was influenced by Renaissance terracotta moulding techniques. The ceramic company Minton, Hollins & Co produced the tiles and developed a new material, vitrified ceramic, to enable tiles to be applied to the museum's curved ceilings.

You can read more about the staircase and Ceramics Gallery - and also view some colour photos without the wide angle distortion - on this webpage:

https://www.vam.ac.uk/articles/history-of-the-ceramics-galleries-and-ceramic-staircase
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Photo Details

