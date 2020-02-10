Senate House, University of London

Senate House is one of London's art deco jewels and houses the University of London's central library.The building was designed for the university by Charles Holden, who was also responsible for the design of many London Underground stations.Built between 1932 and 1937, it was taken over by the Ministry of Information during WWII, but returned to academic use after the war ended.Senate House inspired George Orwell's Ministry of Truth in Nineteen Eighty Four, and has been used as location in numerous film and TV shows such as BBC's Bodyguard, Patrick Melrose, Killing Eve and a couple of the Batman films.