Photo 1065
Inside The Circle
The Circle is an impressive housing development near Tower Bridge and Shad Thames. It was designed by the architect Piers Gough, and if you have lots of money to spend you could buy this one bedroom apartment:
https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbdorsdos190066
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Tags
shad thames
,
the circle
,
rainbow2020
,
piers gough
Casablanca
ace
Oh excellent choice!
March 7th, 2020
