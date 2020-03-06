Previous
Next
Inside The Circle by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1065

Inside The Circle

The Circle is an impressive housing development near Tower Bridge and Shad Thames. It was designed by the architect Piers Gough, and if you have lots of money to spend you could buy this one bedroom apartment: https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbdorsdos190066
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh excellent choice!
March 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise