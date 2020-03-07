Previous
Out of the purple Door by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1066

Out of the purple Door

Dreams are the subtle Dower
That make us rich an Hour —
Then fling us poor
Out of the purple Door
Into the Precinct raw
Possessed before—

~ Emily Dickinson
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Casablanca ace
Absolutely gorgeous colour for a door!
March 7th, 2020  
