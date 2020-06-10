Sign up
Photo 1150
Hardy geranium
... or at least I think it is. It looks similar to those listed by the Royal Horticultural Society - and who can resist geranium names such as Dilys, Mavis Simpson or Mrs Kendall Clark?
https://www.rhs.org.uk/plants/articles/graham-rice/perennials-and-bulbs/10-hardy-geraniums
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
10th June 2020 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
geranium
,
30dayswild2020
