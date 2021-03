Here's a link to Edd Kimber's recipe for macarons . Edd won the first series of The Great British Bake Off in 2010, and I was inspired by him to try and make macarons, but my attempts looked more like a tray bake when I removed them from the oven. I'm over it now, so here's a photo of a shop-bought strawberry macaron. It was tiny but delicious.