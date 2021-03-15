Sign up
Photo 1292
Pomegranate seeds
Today's recipe is
Stuffed aubergine with feta and pomegranate
from Nigel Slater
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1329
photos
49
followers
59
following
353% complete
1285
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
14th March 2021 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seeds
,
pomegranate
,
rainbow2021
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Those pom seeds look so delicious. Great choice for the rainbow month. That crock is too cute!
March 15th, 2021
