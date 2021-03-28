Previous
Dragon fruit by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1305

Dragon fruit

Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit that comes from a type of cactus. I haven't eaten one before, but having read about it in this article What Is Dragon Fruit?, I'm hoping I'll enjoy it.
28th March 2021 28th Mar 21

