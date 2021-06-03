Sign up
"What will survive of us is love"
Chichester Cathedral has the tomb of Eleanor of Lancaster (1318–1372) and Richard FitzAlan (1313–1376), who was 10th Earl of Arundel.
The tomb is memorialised in Philip Larkin's poem "An Arundel Tomb".
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47594/an-arundel-tomb
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Tags
cathedral
,
chichester
,
chichester cathedral
,
an arundel tomb
,
philip larkin
bkb in the city
Very interesting. Great pov
June 5th, 2021
