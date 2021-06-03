Previous
Next
"What will survive of us is love" by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1371

"What will survive of us is love"

Chichester Cathedral has the tomb of Eleanor of Lancaster (1318–1372) and Richard FitzAlan (1313–1376), who was 10th Earl of Arundel.
The tomb is memorialised in Philip Larkin's poem "An Arundel Tomb".
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47594/an-arundel-tomb
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very interesting. Great pov
June 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise