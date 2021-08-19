Previous
Next
Hastings Pier by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1423

Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier was originally built in 1872, but burnt down in 2010. The pier was rebuilt in 2016 and it won the Stirling Prize in 2017 for its architectural design.
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leli ace
Beautiful b&w. I like how you composed the shot and used the lines to bring out the perpective.
August 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise