This installation was created by the artist Yinka Shonibare CBE to celebrate Britain's diversity. It contains thousands of colourful books each bearing the name of a well-known first or second generation immigrant to the UK - for example Sir Winston Churchill, who had an American mother, and Queen Victoria, who had a German father.Although I've photographed it for Flash of Red, it's a very colourful display, and you can read more about it here: https://thebritishlibraryinstallation.com