Previous
Next
Dinorwig Quarry by rumpelstiltskin
Photo 1520

Dinorwig Quarry

Dinorwig Quarry was the second largest slate quarry in Wales. It closed in 1969, and its workshops are now the site of the National Slate Museum
https://museum.wales/slate/
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Lynn

ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise