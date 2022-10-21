Sign up
Photo 1536
Don't go near the edge!
This was meant to be a view of the Iron Age earthworks at Bratton Camp, near the Westbury White Horse, but the strong winds meant that I didn't want to risk taking my last ever photo! It's still a good view towards Somerset.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
0
0
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th October 2022 10:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wiltshire
,
theme-landscapes
,
bratton camp
