Don't go near the edge!
Don't go near the edge!

This was meant to be a view of the Iron Age earthworks at Bratton Camp, near the Westbury White Horse, but the strong winds meant that I didn't want to risk taking my last ever photo! It's still a good view towards Somerset.
21st October 2022

@rumpelstiltskin
