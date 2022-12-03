Sign up
Photo 1549
Soho Photography Quarter
This is the view towards Oxford Street from The Photographers Gallery. Earlier this year the area was renamed Soho Photography Quarter, and it will display large scale photographs and banners.
https://thephotographersgallery.org.uk/soho-photography-quarter
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Lynn
ace
@rumpelstiltskin
Hello, I'm Lynn and I joined the 365project in January 2017. Since I started taking a photo every day I've paid more attention...
Tags
london
,
soho
,
the photographers gallery
,
soho photography quarter
