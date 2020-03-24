In Lockdown

Well first day of lockdown went well. I am so pleased we now live on a little farm again as there are so many things for everyone to do. On the learning front I think we covered lots of subjects for the grandchildren since schools are all closed, Horticulture, PE and Home Economics to name but a few. As we have four generations living on our little farm we will have all have lots of company for the 4 weeks lockdown and at the same time be able to help and keep my 86 year old mother safe.

Stay safe people.