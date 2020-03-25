Previous
View from the back paddock by rustymonkey
Photo 986

View from the back paddock

Loved the light last night. now the maize is harvested we will get to see the grass grow now, they have under sown with grass seed. will give us another something to watch while in lock-down. Stay safe everyone.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
