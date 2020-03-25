Sign up
Photo 986
View from the back paddock
Loved the light last night. now the maize is harvested we will get to see the grass grow now, they have under sown with grass seed. will give us another something to watch while in lock-down. Stay safe everyone.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
986
photos
90
followers
112
following
270% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-G955F
Taken
24th March 2020 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
