Miss Shay

Making the most of the time in lockdown to get the camera out and work on some of the topics for Camera Club that I can do from home, as we dont have alot of judges up North we all enter digitally so the competitions will still run, I think is photo of Miss Shay might be one of my entries into portraiture for next month. One of my other ones to work on is Negative space so will have to get the thinking cap on.