Lockdown day 11 by rustymonkey
Photo 995

Lockdown day 11

Well one good thing to come out of lockdown, it has made me get the camera out and find beauty at home.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
distressingly pretty, the very stuff of nightmares
April 5th, 2020  
