Vanitas by rustymonkey
Vanitas

Camera club topic this month was Vanitas, I struggled with it, I had several entries but only allowed two so this one just missed the cut.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
277% complete

kali ace
really well done
June 8th, 2020  
