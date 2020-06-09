Previous
Next
Miss Shay by rustymonkey
Photo 1014

Miss Shay

Shays Mum was working tonight and her big sister was at a friends so it was Nana instructing tonight. Miss Shay has been practicing and sure shows, she is doing so well.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise