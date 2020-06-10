Previous
Next
My daily visitor by rustymonkey
Photo 1015

My daily visitor

I am so enjoying my almost daily visit from a local Kingfisher.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise