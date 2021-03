Flame and Abby on fire

We took the grandaughters down to a practice crosscountry night at the local Pony club grounds as they had an open night, this is Abbys first time on the crosscountry and her and Flame were on fire, Abby pushing herself bigger and higher than she has done before, it takes alot of courage to do these very solid fences, it comes down to riders courage to get around. Abby nailed it, her and Flame are becoming quite a partnership.