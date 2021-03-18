Sign up
Photo 1102
Rain lilies
Repotted my rain lilies last week and have them sitting in the veg garden they are enjoying the water as not much rain at the moment and flowering. I came across this quote today and I liked it so thought I would combine with my photo.
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
1
0
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1102
photos
88
followers
113
following
301% complete
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Issi Bannerman
ace
I have a friend who told me that she recently 'chose' to be happy She firmly believes in this quote. I don't know. I think I am happy, but I have never chosen to be happy. I do choose to be positive though, and not dwell on things that can't be. I guess that's the same though. Lovely image and a thought provoking quote.
March 18th, 2021
