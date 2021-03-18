Previous
Rain lilies by rustymonkey
Rain lilies

Repotted my rain lilies last week and have them sitting in the veg garden they are enjoying the water as not much rain at the moment and flowering. I came across this quote today and I liked it so thought I would combine with my photo.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Karen

@rustymonkey
Issi Bannerman ace
I have a friend who told me that she recently 'chose' to be happy She firmly believes in this quote. I don't know. I think I am happy, but I have never chosen to be happy. I do choose to be positive though, and not dwell on things that can't be. I guess that's the same though. Lovely image and a thought provoking quote.
March 18th, 2021  
