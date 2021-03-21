Previous
Next
praying mantis by rustymonkey
Photo 1103

praying mantis

Love the way these have a ability to change colour, this one I found over at the stable block and he blends in with all the hay and sand we have over there.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
302% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a marvelous close up, I was not aware that they change colour.
March 21st, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
These are some of the coolest insects ever. I did an illustrated report on them as a 3rd-grader and have loved them ever since!
March 21st, 2021  
Babs ace
She is gorgeous what a lovely close up.
March 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise