Last minute practise by rustymonkey
Photo 1131

Last minute practise

Gran-daughter Shay having a last minute practice and her and her pony Marley are having their first showjumping competition tomorrow, I think the nerves will be running high, Shay has just turned 10 so is doing amazingly well.
31st July 2021

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
309% complete



