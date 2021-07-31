Sign up
Photo 1131
Last minute practise
Gran-daughter Shay having a last minute practice and her and her pony Marley are having their first showjumping competition tomorrow, I think the nerves will be running high, Shay has just turned 10 so is doing amazingly well.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1131
photos
91
followers
120
following
309% complete
View this month »
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
31st July 2021 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
