Sheer determination

Some last minute practice for showjumping yesterday. Poor charlie has not had much riding and she is a pony that needs lots of riding. Abby is winning the Northland Showjumping series on this little pony and because she missed a show in the series has meant she now has to push this pony to jump even higher to have any chance of keeping her lead.. Abby is fast outgrowing this pony and this will probably be their event together. Abby has a new pony that she is training at the moment that looks promising.
