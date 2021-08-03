Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1133
Grumpy Mr Tui
Another from the other day of my encounter with the Tui. He looks rather grumpy in this shot.
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1133
photos
92
followers
122
following
310% complete
View this month »
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
1133
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
29th July 2021 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brigette
ace
🤣
August 3rd, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
He sue does...maybe he thinks 'you have enough photos thank you!'
August 3rd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
This is so close, I can't believe it! But I must because we have such great photographers here! fav
August 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close