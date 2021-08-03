Previous
Next
Grumpy Mr Tui by rustymonkey
Photo 1133

Grumpy Mr Tui

Another from the other day of my encounter with the Tui. He looks rather grumpy in this shot.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Karen

@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
🤣
August 3rd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
He sue does...maybe he thinks 'you have enough photos thank you!'
August 3rd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
This is so close, I can't believe it! But I must because we have such great photographers here! fav
August 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise