Crosscountry

Had a great evening watching the daughter and grankids practicing cross country with their ponies. Daughter did her first crosscountry competition in nearly 20 yrs last weekend and was pleased to get all clear and finish on her dressage score for 5th overall so was very happy. The grankids were so disappointed they missed out on the competition as they were down away for the weekend, but it was great that the club opened up the course so they could get some practice over it as there are not alot of courses around now. These are big solid jumps that are not for the faint hearted.