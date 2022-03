Winners are grinners

So so proud of this combination, The girls had a wonderful day at their show today, Today was Abby and Sharna's day, she won both her rider classes and took out reserve champion combination. Then went on to win the big open hunter class and lots more, Shay and Marley did awesome as well coming home with lots of wins 14 ribbons from 14 classes, she also won the open hunter and lots more.