More cross-country

Went back down to the cross-country course again tonight and the girls did a few personal bests, Shays goal was to jump the big tyre jump and she nailed it easily, Abbys goal was just to ride the project pony around with the other horses as it was her first day out with other ponies, she nailed that and she jumped most of the crosscountry jumps as well, even the tyre jump she both girls came home very proud of themselves.