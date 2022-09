Happy day for Abby

Miss Abby is so happy today as she got the all clear to ride again. Abby broke her arm six weeks ago and she has been so upset she was not allowed to ride her ponies, but specialist today gave her the all clear, so what did Abby do, yes she went straight home and rode both ponies. The equestrian season has just started so will take a while to get the fitness up on her ponies but her Mum and little sister have been riding the ponies while Abby has been laid up.