Gooseberry by rustymonkey
Photo 1191

Gooseberry

Grandson came over tonight for me to take him for a driving lesson and he saw my gooseberries on the table that I had out to do some photography with, he wanted advise on how to take it. Happy with the results just done on the phone.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

