Photo 1191
Gooseberry
Grandson came over tonight for me to take him for a driving lesson and he saw my gooseberries on the table that I had out to do some photography with, he wanted advise on how to take it. Happy with the results just done on the phone.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
0
0
Karen
@rustymonkey
Wow, well overdue for an update, I now in my seventh or eighth year, the last couple of years I have been a bit hit...
1191
photos
87
followers
123
following
326% complete
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996B
Taken
30th August 2022 3:53pm
