Miss Shay

Miss Shay having a ride tonight on an ex racehorse that we have re-homed. It was given to us as was very underweight and Shay has nursed her back to health and they have started to have a real bond. Unfortunately because she is a hack Shay is to young to ride her in competition yet, but I think the way they are coming on together they will make a good team in the future. Happy how she has put on weight and looking good now.