1 / 365
Come on England!
Is it coming home today? McKenzie the bear enjoys a cold one while watching England v Slovakia at my local social club. He was made from my late father's football scarf...
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
RuthMB
@ruthmb
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
5031G
Taken
30th June 2024 4:37pm
Tags
football
,
teddy bear
,
uefa
,
memory bear
