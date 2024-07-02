Previous
Face-off by ruthmb
Face-off

"I see you have sandwiches. I have no sandwiches." A rather cheeky young resident of Cafe Meow in Blackpool trying to help himself to my afternoon tea...
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

RuthMB

@ruthmb
