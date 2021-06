General Store - Mogollon, New Mexico

Mogollon is a ghost town in the making. It was a mining town established in the late 1800s, and up to 6000 residents. There are a few residents still living there and businesses open on the weekend for tourists. Attached to the store is the stage coach station that had daily trips to Silver City, the closest major town. When I visited there was road work, so I had to wait over an hour to enter the town and 45 minutes to leave. Well worth the wait!